Billie Eilish, Megan Fox and Travis Barker to grace 2021 MTV VMAs

Hailey and Justin Bieber to perform at the VMAs, along with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Travis Barker, Simone Biles and Avril Lavigne would reportedly present Awards at 2021 MTV VMAs.

Fans can also expect to see Hailey and Justin Bieber, who will perform at the VMAs, along with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly walk the awards show red carpet together.



Rita Ora, Conor McGregor, Billy Porter, Fat Joe, Halle Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), AJ McLean and Ashanti. Nick Lachey, Ja Rule, Cyndi Lauper and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will also reportedly present awards.

Barker — who is up for the best alternative video category for "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" with WILLOW — will have double duty at Sunday's awards show as he'll join Machine Gun Kelly for a performance of new single "papercuts."

Aside from the Blink-182 drummer, Eilish is the only other presenter nominated for VMAs. The Happer Than Ever songstress is up for five awards, including best pop, best Latin, video for good, best direction and best cinematography.