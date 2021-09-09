Selena Gomez is beautiful, engaging and charming: Martin Short

Martin Short gushed over his 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Selena Gomez, praising the actress as "charming".



The 71-year-old actor, who is starring alongside Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building', recalled his first impressions of the actress, saying: "I met her in the make-up chair, the first day that we shot. And I was right away struck by this beautiful, engaging and right away charming person."

The actor said it was "very easy" to shoot the series, acknowledging that it could've been tricky if he didn't get along with his co-stars.

Martin, during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' alongside his co-stars, said: "I didn't know her. You could have been horrible."

Selena Gomez responded as saying: "I know. I'm glad I'm not."

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker admitted that she feels "miserable" when she's in the midst of a workout routine, but the actress recognises that it's an important part of her beauty regime, and ultimately, it's good for her mental health.



Selena Gomez revealed she actually feels "sexier" when she's wearing less make-up.