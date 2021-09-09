Selena Gomez is beautiful, engaging and charming: Martin Short

 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Martin Short lavishes Praise on Selena Gomez

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021
Martin Short gushed over  his 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Selena Gomez, praising the actress as "charming".

The 71-year-old actor, who is  starring alongside Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building', recalled his first impressions of the actress, saying: "I met her in the make-up chair, the first day that we shot. And I was right away struck by this beautiful, engaging and right away charming person."

The actor  said it was "very easy" to shoot the series, acknowledging that it could've been tricky if he didn't get along with his co-stars.

Martin, during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' alongside his co-stars, said: "I didn't know her. You could have been horrible."

Selena Gomez responded as saying: "I know. I'm glad I'm not."

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker admitted that she  feels "miserable" when she's in the midst of a workout routine, but the actress recognises that it's an important part of her beauty regime, and ultimately, it's good for her mental health.

Selena Gomez revealed she actually feels "sexier" when she's wearing less make-up.

