Officials address Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s desire to ‘destroy’ perception of royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for allegedly attempting to destroy public perfection of royals, internationally.

This claim has been made by Florida’s state representative, Anthony Sabatini and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “I think she is a disgrace......as a whole I think she has done more to harm and destroy public perception of what was a noble and well-respected institution in Western civilisation - the Royal Family.”



He also went on to say, “I think she should be reprimanded by every US official for the horrible things she has said and has implied.”