Sajal Aly has been nominated for ‘Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice’ award in Lux Style Awards 2021

Lux Style Awards 2021: Sajal Aly shares best scenes from ‘Alif’

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly, who has been nominated for best female actor at Lux Style Awards 2021, delighted her millions of fans with the best scenes from her drama serial Alif.



Sajal turned to Instagram and shared a still from the montage video, based on the best emotional scenes from Alif.

The Mere Khuwabon Ka Diya actor captioned the photo as “Alif” along with a heart emoji.

The video clip was shared by Sajal’s fan page and requested the followers to vote for her.

It was posted with caption, “Momina sultan, the best character ever. Don't forget to vote for her #sajalaly #sajal #alif #mominasultan.”

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/