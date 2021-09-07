Osman Bey, Bala Hatun actors promotes new season of 'Kurulus:Osman'

The highly anticipated season 3 of Kurulus:Osman would release soon

"Kurulus:Osman" fans are eagerly waiting for the third season of the historical TV series.

According to the production team, the show would soon return for the third season soon as shooting is under for new episodes.

Meanwhile, the cast of hit Turkish series "Kurulus: Osman" has reunited for the promotion of the third season of the show.

The official Instagram account of the series has shared a video that features Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey, and Ozge Torer, who essays the role of his wife Bala Hatun".

The video was released by ATV as part of promotions for its new season which includes new dramas and actors who would appear in the new projects by the broadcaster.



