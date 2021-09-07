Hugh Jackman honours his father after his tragic passing at age 84

Hugh Jackman had earlier spoken about how his father raised him and his four siblings

Actor Hugh Jackman is remembering his late father Christopher who breathed his last on Sunday.

The 52-year-old X-Men star, paid tribute to his dad as he announced his tragic demise on September 5, at the age of 84.

"In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love," wrote Jackman as he shared a photo of him.

"My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God,” he added.

Jackman received love and prayers from fans as well as fellow celebrities. His close friend Ryan Reynolds commented underneath the post: "I was lucky to have met him.”



Back in 2012, in an interview with 60 Minutes, Jackman had spoken about how his father raised him and his four siblings as a single parent while tackling his full-time job as an accountant as well.

"It's always about the family. It's always, 'How's [your wife] Deb?' It's not about work, and I think that's him living with probably some of his regrets and feelings of maybe he, you know, at the wrong time put too much into his career, and he doesn't want me to make that mistake. And so, in his gentle way, he always reminds me that this is the most important thing,” he shared.