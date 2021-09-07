Katie Price beefs up her security after alleged assault

Katie Price has reportedly bought a highly-trained dog to beef up her security following an alleged attack at her home last month.



The former glamour model was hospitalised on August 23 for facial injuries after finding herself the victim of what she described as an "unprovoked" assault.



The renowned showbiz personality, who reportedly cancelled her two public engagements since the alleged attack, has already had a security dog, Blade, for the last two years and now she is doubling up with a highly-trained dog called Okra.



Katie Price's new guard is reportedly being trained to a second elite level - making him even better trained than a police dog. The move will help make the star feel safer.