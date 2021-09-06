Harvey Weinstein issues statement in response to Angelina Jolie’s assault allegations

Harvey Weinstein weighs in on and reacts to Angelina Jolie’s allegations of assault

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has officially released a statement in response to the assault allegations Angelina Jolie has left.



Weinstein responded to Jolie’s claims via his personal assistant, to the leading publication, TMZ.

He began his statement in response by saying, “THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault.”

He also went on to say, “It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity. You’re Angelina Jolie, every male, and female in the world, I’m sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?”

Before concluding, however, he also added, “It’s very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie’s BOOK.”

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for assault and battery charges, and his response comes shortly after Jolie came clean about her alleged assault in an interview to a leading outlet.