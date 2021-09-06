Meghan, Harry ask Queen Elizabeth to have Lilibet's christening at Windsor

The pair have reportedly asked for a summit with the Queen and hope to christen Lilibet in UK

The pair have reportedly asked for a summit with the Queen and hope to christen Lilibet in UK

The pair have reportedly asked for a summit with the Queen and hope to christen Lilibet in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a step forward in healing ties with the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered Queen Elizabeth to hold their daughter, Lilibet Diana's christening at Windsor Castle.



The pair have reportedly asked for a summit with the Queen, according to a source quoted by The Sun.

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year,” the insider said.

However, the entire offer by the Sussexes to meet the Queen has left palace staffers stunned, The Sun noted.

Although the Palace has not responded to Meghan and Harry's offer, the Queen “is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”