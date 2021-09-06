Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s approval rating plummets to an all-time low

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity is dying out at a rapid pace since their exit from the royal family.



YouGov's new survey shows that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s favorability rating has plummeted to an all-time low.

In the study which questioned around 1,667 Britons, from age groups of teenagers to seniors, the former actor was found to have been liked by only 26 percent and disliked by 65 percent of the population in the UK, squaring to a net approval rating of -39 percent.

Prince Harry's stats weren't too good either as he has a total of 34 percent supporters but is disliked by a majority of 59 percent, which squares him to a net favorability of -25 percent.

Harry’s rating dropped 25 points since April while Meghan’s stooped nine points.