Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet expecting ‘new playmate’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly expecting the introduction of a brand new playmate.

The news has been revealed by the heiress to the Holiday Inn empire, Elizabeth Wilson.



She told the Eden Confidential Social Diary, that Archie and Lilibet will soon be getting another ‘playmate’ since she is about to give birth.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “We are expecting Pelly number three and could not be more excited.”

For those unversed, Ms. Wilson is the wife of Prince Harry’s childhood friend Guy Pelly, and he is also the son of Lady Carolyn Herbert, a close friend of the former Princess Diana.

Mr. Pelly grew up alongside Prince Harry and William and he is even the godfather to the Cambridge’s youngest child Prince Louis.

Over the years he has kept in close touch with the brothers and now, even his own daughters Willow and Clementine are close with Archie and Lilibet.