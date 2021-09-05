From Tokyo to Berlin, fans can get their hands on all kinds of character stickers

Whatsapp introduces Money Heist stickers: Here's how you can download them

For all the La Casa De Papel fans, Whatsapp has introduced a new set of stickers featuring your favorite characters from the show.

The hit Netflix show, which dropped its season 5 part one on Sept 3, has a great fan base around the world.

To celebrate that, Whatsapp has introduced a new sticker pack called Sticker Heist.

With the new update, From Tokyo to Berlin, fans can get their hands on all kinds of character stickers.





According to India Today, WhatsApp users can download the Heist Stickers through the following steps:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Open a chat window.

3. Click on the sticker icon.

4. In WhatsApp’s sticker store, select Sticker Heist animated stickers.

5. Download the Money Heist sticker pack for WhatsApp.