Howard University honored Chadwick Boseman with renamed college building

Chadwick Boseman recently got honored with a renamed college building on the event of his first death anniversary.

The news has been announced via an Instagram video by the university itself.

Their statement was captioned in the video and it read, “Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Installation. Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.”

“An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you, Mr. Boseman.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the decision to rename the fine arts college was made given Boseman’s own passing back in 2000.





