Son of 'Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor to reportedly star in Kurulus: Osman season 3: report

Aliyar Bey was played by Cem Ucan in "Dirilis: Ertugrul"

Batın Uçan, the son of Turkish actor Cem Ucan, would appear in the upcoming season 3 of "Kurulus: Osman", according to a report.



His father Cem played the role of Aliyar Bey in the season three and four of the popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The report said that Batin's character in "Kurulus: Osman" would not be linked to his father's Aliyar Bey.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated season 3 of the hit TV series .

Producer Mehmet Bozdaq recently said that the filming for the new season is underway and it would soon be released on a local TV channel.

No exact date has been given either by the TV channel or the production team.

"Kurulus: Osman" tells the story of Osman Bey, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.