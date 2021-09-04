Angelina Jolie gives fans glimpse of home life after joining Instagram

Angelina Jolie delighted fans as she shared a rare look at her life with her children after posting sweet photos of Zahara and Shiloh doing their homework.

The 46-year-old actress, who recently joined Instagram and pretty much sent the platform into meltdown, posted a couple of photos of the teens reading at home.

She told her followers: ‘End of #summerreading. These are some of the favourites in our house. Would love to know yours.’

In the pictures, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara can be seen reading Toni Morrison’s 1970 novel The Bluest Eye while 15-year-old Shiloh chose The Dark Lady by Akala.

Angelina Jolie has mostly been using her Instagram account to raise awareness for humanitarian causes. She joined the platform in August and was claimed to have become the quickest account to amass one million followers on the platform, surpassing previous records set by stars including Jennifer Aniston.