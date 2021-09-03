Kanye West gets roasted for Donda's low rating by cartoon pig

Peppa Pig makes it known that her album surpassed Kanye West's Donda in terms of rating

Kanye West is known to have beef with some folks in the music industry but it seems that another one just got added to the list as a cartoon character took a sly dig at his newly released album Donda.

The Yeezy designer has been making headlines for his album which got a 6.0 rating on Pitchfork, a music review site.

However, it didn’t end there as a popular animated pig’s new record Peppa’s Adventures: The Album surprisingly surpassed Kanye’s rating with a 6.5.

While Peppa is known by innocent preschoolers, she was not going to pass up the chance to flaunt it as her official Twitter account posted "Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," followed by a dropped microphone and a pig snout emoji.

It was also shared with side-by-side pictures of the two reviews.

The particular dig comes after Kanye threw three grand listening parties which one of the venues was the Mercedez-Benz stadium.

