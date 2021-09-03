Inside Kate and William's 'special vacation' with the Queen at Balmoral

The Cambridges reconnected with each other and the Queen at Balmoral

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent a special time with Queen Elizabeth at her Scotland retreat, the Balmoral Castle.



A royal source told Vanity Fair the Cambridges reconnected with each other and the Queen.

"William, Kate, and the children have been enjoying some family time in Scotland and they have just spent some special time with the Queen," the insider said.

"They always enjoy going up to Balmoral, they love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It’s where William spent a lot of his childhood and it’s important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy," the source added.

A second source, also a family friend, added that this last long weekend of the year has become an annual fixture for the royals.

"It has become a tradition in recent years that the Bank Holiday weekend is the final family get together before Christmas and everyone is invited," the unnamed source said. "In the past it has turned into one big sleepover with lots of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Majesty enjoys it immensely."