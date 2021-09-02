Kate Middleton’s ‘happy childhood’ serving as template to raise George, Charlotte, Louis

 
Thursday September 02, 2021
Kate Middleton’s happy childhood is serving as a ‘template’ for raising George, Charlotte, Louis

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thursday, Sep 02, 2021

Kate Middleton has reportedly undertaken the upbringing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis by using a template mirroring his own childhood.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with OK! Magazine he was quoted saying, “Kate had a very happy childhood and really enjoyed her school days, so I think the way she was brought up is being used as a template for her own three children.”

“She’s a very hands-on mum, so she always makes sure she’s the one going with the children to buy school shoes as well as stocking up on school stationery.”

“Everything is very straightforward with William and Kate. Aside from the school fees, they’re bringing up their children in a quintessentially British middle-class way.”

