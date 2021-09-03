Gigi and Bella Hadid's father Mohamed Hadid builds $250m hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills: photos

The 38-acre site at 9650 Cedarbrook Drive is said to be the largest home ever permitted in Los Angeles County

Mohmed Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has begun construction on a new Beverly Hills property.



As per reports, the 38-acre site at 9650 Cedarbrook Drive is the largest home ever permitted in Los Angeles County.



After completion, the mansion would also become the most expensive residential home ever sold in California if it meets the $250 million asking price.

The photos, shared by a media outlet, show the construction of the nearly 80,000 square-foot mansion has already closed certain hiking trails in the area.

Heavy machinery can be seen on the property, as well as the home's completed foundation.

There are also reports, the construction project from Mohamed Hadid has been causing problems for local residents - just months after the real estate developer tried to sell a half-built mega-mansion he had been ordered to tear down over safety concerns.