Bella Hadid looks drop-dead gorgeous with earthy tones in skirt and tank top

Bella Hadid set streets of New York City on blaze with her stunning walk in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top.
The 24-year-old supermodel put her cutting-edge style on display to leave fans awe-struck during outing in on Wednesday.
Bella, who is one of the fashion world's favorite faces, went with earthy tones, teaming faded blue and green with a camel-hued spaghetti strap tank top which highlighted her true beauty.
Gigi Hadid's model sister had her brunette hair down loose, tousled with some natural texture while keeping her face at a makeup-free glow.
Bella Hadid piled on beaded bracelets and hippie-chic necklaces to elevate her look. Rectangular sunglasses and hoop earrings tied the whole look together.