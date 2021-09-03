Bella Hadid looks drop-dead gorgeous with earthy tones in skirt and tank top

Bella looks amazing during the walk as she keep her face at a makeup-free glow

Bella Hadid set streets of New York City on blaze with her stunning walk in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top.

The 24-year-old supermodel put her cutting-edge style on display to leave fans awe-struck during outing in on Wednesday.



Bella, who is one of the fashion world's favorite faces, went with earthy tones, teaming faded blue and green with a camel-hued spaghetti strap tank top which highlighted her true beauty.



Gigi Hadid's model sister had her brunette hair down loose, tousled with some natural texture while keeping her face at a makeup-free glow.



Bella Hadid piled on beaded bracelets and hippie-chic necklaces to elevate her look. Rectangular sunglasses and hoop earrings tied the whole look together.