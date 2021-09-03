Salma Hayek treats fans on her 55th Birthday with awe-inspiring snap and 'new adventures'

Salma Hayek shows off her incredible fitness in a bright blue swimsuit

Salma Hayek, who turned 55 on Thursday (September 2), celebrated her birthday by sharing a swimsuit picture with a sweet caption.

The Desperado star showed off her incredible fitness in a bright blue swimsuit at a beach on Instagram to ring in her 55th birthday.



The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star captioned the sizzling pic: "Happy 55th birthday to me, looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

Salma Hayek's ageless beauty mesmerises her fans and admirers. A few days before her birthday, Hayek took a selfie from her vacation with blue water, palm trees and overwater villas seen in the background. She simply captioned the post with "#sunday vibes" and #domingo."

