Adele, beau Rich Paul getting 'serious' in their relationship

Adele and Rich Paul are said to be "spending a lot of time together"

Adele and her man Rich Paul seem to be getting serious in their relationship.



In their recent outing at the birthday part of LeBron James’s wife Savannah, the couple, according to a source, said that they were acting like they’re "getting more serious".

"They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone," the source told People.

"They act like they are getting more serious."

With regards to how Adele is feeling of the relationship, the source added that the singer is "very happy" and has a lot of fun with the sports agent.

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," says the source of the couple.