Ed Sheeran honoured as solo artist of the year at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

“Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen wins icon prize at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday

Anthony Hopkins, who won his second Oscar this year for his portrayal of a man with dementia in “The Father”, took the legend award while the icon prize went to “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday.



The men’s fashion and style magazine named Oxford University professor Gilbert, biologist Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as heroes of the year.

The event, which does not just honour men despite the name, returned to a physical format at London’s Tate Modern gallery, following a virtual ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page won standout performance of the year while Adrian Dunbar, of police drama “Line of Duty”, won television actor of the year.

Leading man of the year went to “WandaVision” actor Paul Bettany while Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for “One Night in Miami ...” and “Peaky Blinders”, won breakthrough actor of the year. Director Quentin Tarantino was named writer of the year.

In the world of music, chart-topper Ed Sheeran was honoured as solo artist of the year, band of the year went to rock group Wolf Alice while singer Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year.