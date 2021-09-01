Sources unveil Kristin Cavallari’s new romance with Chase Rice: report

Insiders spark dating rumors between Kristin Cavallari and country singer Chase Rice.

The news has been brought forward by E! News and according to their findings, the duo is currently “hanging out” after an initial introduction by a mutual friend.

The insider also made it clear when they claimed, “It's still in the early stages," says the insider. "I'd say it's casual right now.”

The designer has already “been to one of his shows already,” and both are “having fun” at Rice’s summer and fall tours.

For those unversed, Cavallari was previously linked to comedian Jeff Dye but never met with her three children, Camden, aged 9, Jaxon, aged 7, and Saylor, aged 5.

For those unversed, Rice is a Nashville native known for country hits such as Eyes on You.