Charli D'Amelio catches heat for using photographers work without permission

Charli D'Amelio is said to have used a photographer's work for her book Essentially Charli

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is receiving flack from a photographer after she was accused of taking his work without his permission.

The photographer in question, who goes by the name Jake Doolittle, took to Twitter to accuse the social media star of "making millions" off of his photos which she used in her book Essentially Charli without his permission.

Asthe issue gained traction, he later clarified that he was never informed of Charli's book using his photos even after receiving credit.

"I feel like people are misconstruing what I’m saying,” Doolittle clarified.

"NOBODY asked to use my photos. I was never told the photos would be in the book. A credit in a book means nothing when they don’t have your permission.”

He also when to throw some shade at Charli’s way with another tweet which read "Me when I never got paid for photos" insinuating that the TikTok star used his services for free.

However, that remains to be seen especially since all his posts about the situation have been taken offline.



