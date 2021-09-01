Scott Disick disses ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker amid PDA-filled getaway

'Scott thinks think it’s gross to see them all over each other like high school teenagers,' said an insider

Scott Disick is disappointed with ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker indulging in PDA wherever they go.



As spilled by an insider, the reality TV star thinks Kourtney and Travis are “going overboard with the PDA.”

"He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each other like high school teenagers," said the source.

Kourtney and Scott share three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

According to the source, Kourtney is “used to” Scott “making snide comments” about her and Travis.

In fact, Kourtney “isn’t surprised” about the Talentless founder’s alleged leaked message to ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, said the insider.

The drama started when Bendjima shared an alleged Instagram DM from Scott calling Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer out for a PDA-filled photo from their trip to Venice, Italy. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message on Monday, August 30, read. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes apparently replied.

Responding to this, the source added, “It’s twisted of Scott to shade Kourtney to Younes, especially as her two exes never even got on. She feels Scott should mind his own business and focus on his own relationship and stop interfering with hers.”