Anoushey Ashraf says 'less privileged women were regularly molested' during her RJ days

Anoushey Ashraf is touching on inconspicuous issues in showbiz during her days as a radio jockey, that are perhaps true today too.

Speaking with Express Tribune in an interview, Anoushey walked down to her days being an RJ and revealed how 'less privileged' women were molested and given odd jobs.

“I might know how to word myself a little better, I guess, especially since I’ve had a communication background,” Ashraf told The Express Tribune. “I’m an RJ, I’ve been a VJ and had some pleasant conversations with people ranging from a Maulana to Qandeel Baloch. So my aim has always been to understand instead of arguing.”



“We were also less vulnerable. However, women around us, who came from relatively less privileged households, were regularly molested, propositioned, given lesser money and odd jobs,” recalled the celebrity.



Anoushey at the point understood how important is it for one to step up and speak when they see wrong, even if they are not directly affected by it.

“If you’re not affected by a problem, you’re part of the problem. And if you see oppression, have with yourself a space to condemn it, and you don’t, you’re in the wrong,” said Anoushey.

