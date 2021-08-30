Prince William, Kate Middleton considering relocation to Windsor for Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly decided to move to Windsor, all for the sake of Queen Elizabeth and amounting royal responsibilities that are falling on the prince’s shoulders.



The news has been brought forward by a source close to the royal family and during their interview with Express they claimed, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmas at Sandringham, but it doesn't really work any more.”

“It's a little too far away for weekends. But Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”