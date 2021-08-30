Kanye West telling rappers he and Kim Kardashian are back on

According to an insider, the US rapper is going off telling other rappers he and Kim are back on

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have sparked mixed feelings amongst their fans about a plausible reunion between them.



The couple surprised everyone at the latest DONDA music party on Thursday in Chicago, where they recreated their nuptials.



The truth is, “Kanye asked Kim to be part of his performance art finale, and she was happy to help him achieve his creative vision and will always support him as an artist," said the insider.

“Marriages are complicated, especially ones including four young children. Kim and Kanye have a genuine love for one another and deep history together.

“They did not speak for several months after she filed for divorce, but started speaking again earlier this summer."

A second source added, “They are not getting back together. The one thing they still have in common is love of the press. And of course she will still help him make money because the money goes to their children. It’s mutually beneficial for both of them."