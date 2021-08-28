Super League rebels planning next coup attempt: report

— Juventus/File

The three remaining Super League rebel clubs — Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus — are planning another next attempt to replace UEFA´s elite Champions League competition, according to German magazine Spiegel.

Last April, a breakaway group of 12 clubs briefly sent shock waves through European football with their short-lived attempt to set up a new elite competition.

It was designed to wrestle power away from European football´s governing body UEFA.

The coup folded within 48 hours when nine clubs — Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, — backed down in the face of fierce opposition from fans, players, politicians and organisations.

However, Spiegel reports the remaining rebel clubs — Real, Barcelona and Juventus — are working with two consultancy agencies on their next attempt at launching a "Super League 2.0".

Spiegel says it has seen a 10-page document titled "Paving the way for the Super League: the strategy for reconstruction, reset - and victory".

It lays out a campaign designed to win over other top clubs and key figures, such as politicians, stakeholders and journalists.

The strategy outlines different scenarios for a new competition, such as a Super League 1, involving 20 clubs to replace the Champions League and a Super League 2, also containing 20 clubs, instead of the Europa League.

There would be promotion and relegation between the two leagues.