Harry and Meghan boiling in rage about being clicked after miscarriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were enraged after being photographed, following their miscarriage last year.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured by a paparazzo leaving a medical appointment in Beverly Hills.

The pictures, which were obtained and published by the Daily Mail, accompanied a story criticising the couple for getting into a “gas-guzzling” Cadillac SUV.



According to the authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the couple were “furious” when they discovered the photographer had been tipped off about their presence at the medical centre.

In November last year, Meghan said she suffered from a miscarriage in July.

Writing in the New York Times, the Duchess said she felt “an almost unbearable grief” and watched Harry’s “heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine."



She described her experience of feeling a “sharp cramp” while changing her son Archie’s diaper, adding: “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.