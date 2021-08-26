‘Dynasty’ actor Michael Nader passes away at 76, shortly after cancer diagnosis

Michael Nader was diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer only ten days prior to his demise on August 23

Renowned actor Michael Nader, of Dynasty fame, died on Monday at the age of 76 after losing his fight with cancer.

Nader passed away on Monday, August 23, at his Northern California residence, as confirmed by his wife Jodi Lister.

Lister issued a statement to Michael Fairman TV, saying: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael.”

“We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research,” continued the statement.

“He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever,” it added.

Discussing the heavy week, Lister shared on Facebook: “It grieves me to share the sad news that my husband, Michael Nader, passed away at home on August 23rd. He was diagnosed with untreatable cancer on Friday the 13th and died 10 days later with me and his best fur friend Storm by his side.”

“His death and diagnosis was sudden and unexpected and I have never experienced such agony as watching my soul mate die before my eyes. He was loved by so many and treasured his fans and their letters and emails. He responded to them all,” she added.