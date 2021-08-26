Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $40,000 to assist with earthquake relief efforts in Haiti

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have lent a helping hand with the earthquake relief efforts being taken place in Haiti.

While speaking to E! News, the couple's spokesperson confirmed that they have made a donation of $10,000 each to four charitable organizations that are helping Haitians in need at this time of crisis.

The charities they have donated to include Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demem and Hope for Haiti.

Lively and Reynolds were thanked by Hope for Haiti on their official social media as well, as the organization tweeted: "Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts.”

"This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come,” they added.







