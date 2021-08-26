Scarlett Johansson 'happy and madly in love' with her new arrival Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost are very happy and 'madly in love' with their new arrival Cosmo.



The ‘Black Widow’ star gave birth to her baby boy last week, and sources have now said she and her husband Colin Jost are “so happy” with their new arrival.



Cosmo is the first child for Scarlett and Colin together, but the 36-year-old actress is also mother to six-year-old Rose, whom she has with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

They are very private but elated over the baby. They are both so happy and madly in love with the baby. They are an awesome couple, both talented, smart and clever. They will be the best parents.

Colin, 39, is being a “considerate and helpful” father so far, and said Cosmo’s arrival is “the best thing ever” for the couple.