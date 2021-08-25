Kanye West reportedly bypassing Covid-19 protocols in Donda listening party

Kanye West is reportedly not incorporating Covid-19 safety protocols in his third listening party for his upcoming album Donda.

According to New York Post, the rapper is no requiring vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests for those looking to attend the Chicago event.

The event, which will take place on August 26, is expected to see 38,000 fans in attendance at the Solider Field venue.

Previously, the Yeezy designer held two Donda events at Atlanta’s Mercedez Benz stadium, where he was also living temporarily in order to finish his album.

While large numbers were expected at the event, it was massively reduced due to Covid-19 protocols.

Being a Chicago native, the album is said to have close connection to his childhood and growing-up years especially since he named it after his mother.