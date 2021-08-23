Chrissy Teigen says she has unresolved trauma from baby Jack's loss

The 'Cravings' author said last year has been challenging for her and that she has been feeling low lately

Chrissy Teigen came forth sharing she still has not coped up with the loss of baby Jack.



In her latest Instagram post, the Cravings author said last year has been challenging for her and that she has been feeling low lately.

Captioning a photo of herself and husband John Legend, Teigen wrote, "Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I've done and been through not just this year but in my life."

Adding on about how working on her upcoming book has left her thinking about her son Jack more, Teigen said, "I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!' as in a cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here."

The mom of two further talked about how she felt working on the book would help her deal with her loss as she wrote, "Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged."