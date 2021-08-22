Expert warns Prince Andrew ‘should be worried’ over Maxwell deal

Experts believe Prince Andrew should be worried about the implications that may follow a possible breakdown of the Maxwell deal in court.

This claim has been made by a senior law firm that represents several of Epstein's reported victims.

According to Express, their claim read, “Maxwell is running out of time and options to try to drastically reduce her time behind bars if a jury finds her guilty.”

“We understand she is ready to fully cooperate with the FBI investigation into Epstein's empire by naming names, dates, times, and places.”

Before concluding the representative also added, “A lot of rich and powerful men around the world should be worried - including Prince Andrew.”