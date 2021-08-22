Camilla will ‘never forgive’ Meghan Markle for ‘attacking’ Prince Charles

Quite a few have been left infuriated by Meghan Markle ever since she married into the British royal family.

The Telegraph cited an insider saying that the Duchess of Sussex irked Camilla Parker Bowles for upsetting her husband Prince Charles after she and Prince Harry claimed they were financially cut off following their royal exit.

"I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales,” said a source to the portal.

Camilla and Meghan's ties seem to have gone downhill after the two started off smoothly back in 2018.

A close family friend had told Vanity Fair that the two got along “aces.”

“They clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan,” the source had shared.

However, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse now following the Sussex departure and the many bombshells the couple has dropped on the royal family.