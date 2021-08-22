Ariana Grande provides sneak peek at happy family life

American pop singer Ariana Grande has shared a series of cute images with her fans, giving them a glimpse into her happy family life with her husband Dalton Gomez.



The 28-year-old pop singer is in love with her life after marrying Dalton Gomez in May.

On Saturday, Ariana Grande posted some candid images to her Instagram account. "Some old, some new, but I love these," the singer remarked in an Instagram Story caption.

She is seen in a shot demonstrating her cooking abilities. Joan, her mother, is also visible in the photograph. In another photo, Gomez and Grande are seen in a loved-up moment. Grande also shared some snaps of her many dogs in other images.



In May, Ariana Grande married the real estate agent Gomez in a private ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. "They got married," Ariana Grande's publicist said at the time.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," according to her publicist.



Before they spent their Covid-19 pandemic time together, Ariana began dating Dalton Gomez in January 2020. Later that year, in December, the happy couple announced their engagement.