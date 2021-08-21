Johnny Depp to attend film festival after organizers reject objections

Johnny Depp will be among the guests the annual film festival n Czech town of Karlovy Vary. The Hollywood superstar is expected to arrive at the festival on August 25.



The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival opened with two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine walking the red carpet. Caine, 88, later received the festival's Crystal Globe for his contribution to cinema.



Women's charities including British-based Women's Aid have criticised the festival organisers for inviting Depp, saying his appearance at this and other events served only to minimise the seriousness of domestic violence and the suffering of its victims.

The 58-year-old actor lost a libel battle in November 2020 with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted actor Amber Heard during their relationship and put her in fear for her life. Depp has been refused permission to appeal.

The actor best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean" was due to arrive at the festival on Aug. 25.

"We are not issuing any official comment as the festival. We have invited Johnny Depp as a distinguished filmmaker, who will present two of his films here," said Uljana Donatova, the festival spokesperson.



