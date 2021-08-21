Meghan Markle, Prince Harry incur backlash over ‘wishy-washy’ Afghanistan statement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly incited backlash with their rather ‘wishy-washy’ statement on the Afghanistan issue.



This claim has been made by the Mail’s Diary editor Richard Eden.

He believes the couple’s comments regarding the Afghanistan issue were “very bland, and very wishy-washy.”

During his interview with MailPlus' Palace Confidential, Mr. Eden was quoted saying, “Harry was very much involved in that conflict so to see what’s happened now must be very difficult.”

“Then they issued this statement, which was very bland, very wishy-washy. That’s because to my mind, they’re very much in bed now with the Democrats and with the future political ambitions of Meghan.”