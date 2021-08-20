How ending Max Ehrich relationship was silver lining for Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is shedding light on how their breakup with ex-fiance Max Ehrich became a good thing for them.

In an interview with The 19th, the Skyscraper hit-maker spoke about their coming out journey and how their last relationship helped them get to that point.

They revealed that their relationship with Max led them to "ignore" parts of their identity.

"I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé," they said.

However, since parting ways things have been much better for them.

"I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted," they said.

"And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."