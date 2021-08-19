Ed Sheeran announces album '=' (Equals): 'means a lot to me'

Ed Sheeran fans, rejoice!

The Bad Habits hitmaker is releasing his fourth full-length album titled '=' (pronounced Equals).

With the new album, Sheeran hopes to narrate his life-changing experiences over the past years.

"= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me," Sheeran said in a statement. "My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."





The announcement comes after the singer unveiled new track titled Visiting Hours to pay a tribute to his mentor and friend Michael Gudinski.

'=' (Equals) will drop on October 29.