'Eternals' release date announced

The final trailer for highly anticipated film "Eternals" was released on Wednesday.

The superhero movie featuring Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie would release on November 5 , 2021.



In the film, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years—reunite to protect humanity.



The film's final trailer was shared on social media by Kumail and several other actors.