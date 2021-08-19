Royal snub: Harry and Meghan won't christen Lilibet at Windsor Castle

Harry and Meghan will likely have a christening ceremony for baby Lili in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to not christen their daughter, Lilibet Diana, at the Windsor Castle, brutally snubbed the Queen.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shunned yet another royal tradition and will likely have a christening ceremony in California, where they currently reside.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, "Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released."

"It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there were rumours of a possible christening at Windsor," the expert told Express UK.

"It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening.

"We have no idea at all when the Queen and other members of the royal family will meet Lili or when Harry and Meghan will next visit the UK," Fitzwilliams added.