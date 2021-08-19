Kourtney Kardashian shows off her true beauty in tinny outfit to leave fans gushing

Kourtney Kardashian shared several mirror selfies as she rocked a multi-colored string bikini to show off her toned abs.

The Reality TV star's photos come after fans began to speculate that Kardashian was pregnant with her beau Travis Barker after she posted a series of mirror selfies showing off her abs in a black bralette and red dress.

"I'm a woman with a BODY," Kardashian responded to a commenter who asked if she was expecting.



Many celebrities have begun to recognize pregnancy rumors as a form of body shaming. And for Kardashian, this is far from the first time that she has spoken out against this sort of speculation.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star also shared a loved-up snap with her beau Travis Barker on Instagram Thursday.



Last year, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about how she has responded to body shaming.

