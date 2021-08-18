Prince Harry warned over ‘expending royal currency’ from tell-all book: ‘It’s limited’

Prince Harry recently got issued a warning highlighting the importance of staying silent over his tell-all book since it has “limited currency.”

The conversation began while GB News host and royal author Andre Lownie sat down for a chat and addressed the ‘pitfalls’ the couple is threatened to face.



At the time Mr. Lownie added, “Well, I mean to keep quiet. That ain't going to happen, we already had a damn statement from them earlier today on Afghanistan.”

“Well, that would be the only solution now. And not to wash their dirty linen in public. I think the problem with Windsor was the same, that he was always upstaging his brother. He didn't go away quietly and he felt that he still has a role still.”

Before concluding he went on to add, “The trick is to try and play people along as long as you can. If you shoot everything you've got immediately you haven't got much left in the barrel.”