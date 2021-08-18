 

Piers Morgan reignites dispute with Meghan Markle as he calls her 'Princess Pinocchio'

Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has cruelly mocked Meghan Markle after NTA nomination despite GMB exit.

The Tv presenter  has once again slammed the Duchess of Sussex, calling her 'Princess Pinocchio' and joking that he'd send her to collection National Television Award if he wins.

He took another opportunity to make a jibe at Meghan Markle's expense after he received a nomination for a National Television Award.

Morgan  has been nominated in the TV presenter category, alongside Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and Alison Hammond.

Piers Morgan's nomination comes despite him leaving GMB earlier this year after his controversial comments about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle. He called her "Princess Pinocchio", a cruel nickname he has called her in the past.

