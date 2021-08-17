Prince Andrew unwilling to talk to US prosecutors: report

US prosecutors are investigating an alleged paedophile sex ring but they are losing hope of ever interviewing Prince Andrew, said British journalist while commenting on a report.

The report said investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators, the source said. As a person of interest, he is viewed at least as a potential witness.

Prosecutors in 2020 said Andrew had “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate” but had given no interview to federal authorities and had repeatedly declined requests to talk with investigators.

While Andrew remains a person of interest to prosecutors in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, they do not expect to be able to interview him in the foreseeable future, if ever, according to the source.

"He doesn't seem to want to talk to us," Reuters quoted the source as saying.