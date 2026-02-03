Amanda Seyfried on reality of acting career at 40

Amanda Seyfried reflects on turning 40 in Hollywood

Amanda Seyfried is embracing the decade of 40s as her career reaches new heights.

Amanda celebrated her 40th birthday in December 2025 and is full of gratitude for the roles she’s receiving. The Letters to Juliet star had two films released within days of each other.

The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee have both garnered her critical acclaim and the latter even got her a Golden Globe nom.

Reflecting on turning 40, she told Porter magazine, "I'm embracing myself in this new decade in a way that I wondered if I'd be able to when I was a little younger."

She gushed over surviving in the entertainment industry, saying, "I kind of value myself a little differently in that, wow, I got here and I'm doing OK."

"I don't feel like I have anything to prove to Hollywood anymore, to my peers or the industry, but I feel like, if I did, I'd be really quite happy," she stated.

Elsewhere, she spoke about raising her kids, Nina, eight, and Thomas, five, away from Los Angeles in the upstate New York mlet of Stone Ridge. The actress lives there with her kids and husband Thomas Sadoski.

"It's way less Hollywood noise," she said. "My children know that I'm a recognized person in the world, that I'm an actor and that me being on TV is very normal for them."

"And they also know that they're safe at home and they have their own privacy – and that's everything," added Amanda Seyfried.